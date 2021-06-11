Friday Night Lights 6/11/2021 Part 1

Minor League Baseball

Somerset 5– Erie SeaWolves 2 F

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox 4- Detroit Tigers 2 F

Cleveland Indians 7– Seattle Mariners 0 F

Milwaukee Brewers 7- Pittsburgh Pirates 4 F

Union City Softball reaches PIAA State Semifinals for the first time

The Union City softball team will face Ligonier Valley in the program’s first ever PIAA state semifinal game Monday at 2:30 p.m. from Slippery Rock University.

The Lady Bears enter the western finals at 22-1 after a dramatic 6-5 10-inning marathon win over Laurel on Thursday down at the rock.

Down two runs in the sixth, UC overcame several points of adversity in its state quarterfinal matchup before taking control with a three-run 10th inning that helped seal their historic win.

Cathedral Prep baseball run closes at 20 wins

The Cathedral Prep baseball team saw their PIAA state playoff run come to an end in Thursday’s state quarterfinals to Montour.

The Ramblers racked up a 20-5 season winning the District 10 Class 4A championship.

With a large chunk of the corps returning for next season, head coach Josh Constable’s group was able to garner a ton of experience in the playoffs.

In addition, it was a heartfelt goodbye to a group of seniors that came in as freshman during Constable’s first year as head coach.

NPSL Soccer

Cleveland SC 3– Erie Commodores 2