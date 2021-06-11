Friday Night Lights 6/11/2021 Part 2

Meadville Volleyball looks to repeat as state champions

One of two local teams left in state playoff action takes the court Saturday morning at Penn State when Meadville volleyball looks to repeat as state champions.

The Meadville Boys Volleyball team look to cap off its perfect season as a back to back PIAA 2A boys volleyball state champion on Saturday.

The Bulldogs take on Lower Dauphin at 11:00 a.m. from Penn State with a chance to win back to back state titles after last year’s interrupted season due to COVID-19.

Cleveland Browns hoping for more from Defensive Back Greedy Williams

As the NFL mini camp circuits continue around the league, the Cleveland Browns are hoping for more of an impact from a secondary player who has struggled to stay on the field early on in his career.

Defensive Back Greedy Williams could be a key piece to Cleveland taking the next step in 2021.

Erie SeaWolves Giveaway for a Great Cause

The Erie SeaWolves have a fun giveaway Saturday night for a great cause.

It’s the Strikeout Cancer Weekend with special edition replica jerseys being given away to the first 1,000 fans in attendance at UPMC Park.

It’s a 7:05 first pitch for the SeaWolves against Somerset.

Semi-pro football back in Erie this weekend

The Erie Express host the Western PA Wildcatz Saturday at 5:00 p.m. from Mercyhurst University’s Saxon Stadium in the Gridiron Developmental Football League