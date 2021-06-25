Friday Night Lights 6/25/2021 Part 1

Minor League Baseball

Erie SeaWolves 2- Akron Rubberducks 1 F

Major League Baseball

Minnesota Twins 8- Cleveland Indians 7 F

Prep grad Malik Moffett competes in Olympic Long-Jump Trials

2013 Cathedral Prep grad Malik Moffett came up just short in Friday’s United States Olympic Long Jump trials from in Eugene, Oregon.

The former Penn State Behrend and Penn State track and field athlete hit marks of 7.25 meters, 7.16 meters and 7.15 meters in three attempts in the qualifier.

NPSL Soccer

Erie Commodores 0- Syracuse FC 0 F

Trai Turner Deal now Official

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ new free-agent deal with Offensive Guard Trai Turner is now officially a one-year deal worth $3 million.

The former Chargers lineman joins the Black and Gold officially one day after the release of 6-time Pro Bowler and 9-year pro David DeCastro.

Mercyhurst University released 2021 football season

The Mercyhurst Lakers football team will open its 2021 season on Saturday, Sept. 4th at 6:00 p.m. hosting Alderson Broaddus.

The Lakers released their upcoming football schedule that includes three home games out of the first four matchups in September.

Mercyhurst opens conference play on September 11th at noon from Saxon Stadium against West Chester.

Erie Express football team off to 3-0 start

The Erie Express football team is off to a 3-0 start on the season behind a strong defense.

The Express have only surrendered two touchdowns and one on special teams so far through three games.

Erie has put up 47-0, 25-6 and 26-8 leading into this Saturday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Saints.

WNBA Friday Night Action

Minnesota Lynx 90- Las Vegas Aces 89

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs- Conference Finals Game 7

Tampa Bay Lightning 1– New York Islanders 0 F

NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals

Milwaukee Bucks 125– Atlanta Hawks 91 F