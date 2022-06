In this edition of Friday Night Lights, Mike Fenner has Eastern League baseball highlights as the Erie SeaWolves took on the Harrisburg Senators. We also spotlight one SeaWolves star who continues to rack up the individual recognition.

Keystone Academy players held a signing day ceremony on June 3rd and we preview the Cathedral Prep baseball team as they begin the PIAA State Tournament as well as give a quick look at PIAA state baseball playoff matchups in our region,