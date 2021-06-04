Friday Night Lights 6/4/2021 Part 1

2021 Ontario Hockey League Priority Draft

The 2021 Ontario Hockey League Priority Draft began Friday night with the Erie Otters holding the 10th overall pick.

With their first selection, the Otters took Centerman Carey Terrance from Kemptville 73’s.

In the second round and with the 21st overall pick, Erie selected right winter Taeo Artichuk-Murphy from the Toronto Marlboros.

Then, to cap off the first night of the draft and with the 54th overall pick, Erie took defenseman Nathan Sauder from the Mississauga Reps Under 16 AAA

Rounds 4 through 15 will take place on Saturday beginning at 9:00 a.m. Erie will have 14 picks on day two. Coverage of the OHL Priority Selection Draft can be seen on its YouTube channel.

PIAA Volleyball Quarterfinals

Meadville 3– North Catholic 0 Scores: 25-18, 25-17 and 26-24 F

Minor League Baseball

Erie SeaWolves 8- Akron Rubberducks 2 F/G1

Akron Rubberducks 6– Erie SeaWolves 0 F/G2

Major League Baseball

Baltimore Orioles 3 – Cleveland Indians 1 F

Pittsburgh Pirates 9– Miami Marlins 2 F

High School Softball (District 10 Class 2A Subregional)

Union City 4- Upper Dauphin 0 F

Union City advances to face Moniteau in the first round on Monday at Clarion-Limestone High School. Game time is slated for 4:00 p.m.

Glenwood League Baseball

Red Sox 3– Outlaws 2 F