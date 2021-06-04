Friday Night Lights 6/4/2021 Part 2

Harbor Creek Huskies gear up for Class 4A High School Baseball Playoffs

In high school baseball, the Harbor Creek Huskies were back on the field Friday morning as they prepare for New Castle in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs on Monday.

Days after losing a tough, hard-fought District 10 championship game to Cathedral Prep, Tim McQueeney’s team is refocused and excited for an opportunity to still reach their ultimate goal.

