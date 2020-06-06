Friday Night Lights 6/5/2020 Part 1

Harbor Creek and Pitt graduate Isaac Mattson is keeping busy with his new Major League Baseball organization even without baseball being played for the time being.

Mattson, who was traded from the Los Angeles Angels to Baltimore this past winter has taken part in the Orioles’ phone call on Friday. The former Husky spent time catching with former Oriole Billy Hunter, a Punxsutawney native on all things baseball as well as his contributions to the game of baseball.

Catching up with Scottie Lindsey and Vitto Brown of the Erie Bayhawks

While the remainder of the 2019-2020 NBA G-League season was cancelled on Thursday, two of the Erie Bayhawks go-to guys in Scottie Lindsey and Vitto Brown have seen their roles expand in one season with head coach Ryan Pannone, including a career year for Brown.

JET 24 Action Sports caught up with both guys on their college basketball head to head battles that helped shape each player as a pro.