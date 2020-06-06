Friday Night Lights 6/5/2020 Part 2- Great Lakes Junior Golf Tour announces full schedule of tournaments

Last week, the Great Lakes Junior Golf Tour announced that they are going to proceed with a full schedule of tournaments this summer around the region.

In just over two weeks, Lakeshore Country Club will host the first junior tournament of the summer with the “War at the Shore” event. The Great Lakes Junior Golf Tour is open to boys and girls aged 10 to 19 and will play at courses like North Hills, Culbertson, Downing and Whispering Woods.

As golf courses, tour directors, players and parents get acclimated to new rules and special health guidelines, the fact of having a full summer golf schedule in place for the youth is extremely encouraging.

The Junior Golf Tour is open to boys and girls between the ages of 10 to 19 and the first scheduled event is the “War at the Shore” tournament hosted by Lakeshore Country Club on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 16th and June 17th.

There will be several special rules in place in an effort to follow the recommended health guidelines provided by local, state and national organizations.