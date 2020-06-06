Friday Night Lights 6/5/2020 Part 3- 24th annual Millcreek Education Foundation golf tournament takes place next week

The annual Community Cup charity golf tournament held at the Kahkwa Club has been cancelled for this year, but plans are in the works for a return in 2021.

Next Wednesday, Whispering Woods is hosting the 24th annual Millcreek Education Foundation Golf Tournament.

The 18-hole format will have some minor changes so that everyone is safe and compliant with local health guidelines. The committee had countless discussions about putting on the event and felt optimistic about doing so with the county being in the yellow phase and the cooperation of those at Whispering Woods.

If you would like to participate in the golf outing or would like to make a donation to the foundation, you can do by going to millcreekeducationfoundation.org