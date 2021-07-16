Friday Night Lights 7/16/2021 Part 1

Minor League Baseball

Bowie Baysox 6– Erie SeaWolves 2 F/G1

Bowie Baysox 1– Erie SeaWolves 0 F/G2

Major League Baseball

Pittsburgh Pirates 4– New York Mets 1 F

One week until 83rd Save-An-Eye All-Star Football Game

Despite getting a later start to their practice sessions, the metro team guided by McDowell head coach Brad Orlando completed a full week of work. For a majority of the players, everything leading up to the game next week feels like a big class reunion.

The 83rd Save-An-Eye all-star football game kicks off one week from Friday. The County battles the Metro stars on Friday, July 23rd at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The game time is 7:00 p.m.