The Erie SeaWolves fall to the Akron RubberDucks 5-3.

Jace Jung hit his first Double-A home run.

Bottom of the 2nd

Julio Rodriguez crushes a solo shot over left field to tie the game at 1. @erie_seawolves @JET24Sports pic.twitter.com/rp6GIQfnrR — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) July 28, 2023

The Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates battled at PNC Park and the Phillies got the won 2-1.

Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox went head-to-head, and Chicago won it 3-1.