Friday Night Lights 7/9/2021 Part 1

Minor League Baseball

Somerset 9– Erie SeaWolves 2 F/G1

Erie SeaWolves 4– Somerset 1 F/G2

Major League Baseball

Cleveland Indians 2- Kansas City Royals 1 F

New York Mets 13– Pittsburgh Pirates 4 F

Minnesota Twins 4– Detroit Tigers 2 F

83rd annual Save-An-Eye All-Star football game two weeks away

The 83rd annual Save-An-Eye football game is just two weeks away with on-field preparations well underway for the County team.

Wrapping up their first week on the field, it’s a bit of an adjustment to new schemes for players all across the area. That makes for some additional help when it comes to the outgoing Girard seniors who already have an expertise on the county’s plan of attack.

The 83rd annual Save-An-Eye All-Star high school football game takes place on Friday, July 23rd. It’s a 7:00 p.m. kickoff from Veterans Memorial Stadium.