Friday Night Lights 8/21/2020 Part 1

With a 25 to 5 vote, the PIAA has approved for fall sports to begin on Monday, August 24th.

The Board of Directors agree that the decision to compete in athletics should be made locally allowing each school entity to decide whether to proceed and which sports to sponsor.

A couple weeks ago, District 10 approved several schedules and safety measures to proceed with fall activities. The PIAA reminds all parties involved that they must abide by all the strict health and safety protocols established by their respective school districts.

Here is how the schedules shape now that the PIAA gave the go-ahead for fall sports.

