Friday Night Lights 8/28/2020 Part 2

In just over two weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers will kick off their 2020 regular season on the road against the New York Giants.

The organization announced that the first two home games at Heinz Field will have no fans in attendance.

Those two games being affected are in weeks two and three versus the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans.

The Steelers will continue to communicate with season ticket holders through email and the online account manager on the latest updates.

Ben Roethlisberger expressed his thoughts on playing in an empty stadium and gave an update on his return from elbow surgery.