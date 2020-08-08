Friday Night Lights 8/7/2020 Part 2

As the Erie City Rec Tennis Tournament continues Saturday, the men’s side will see top four seeds for singles: Pat Grab, Matt DeMarco, Alec Thomas and Chad Walbridge advance from Friday’s action.

Tara Thomas and Elena Prenovitz face off Saturday for the Women’s Open Singles Championship.

EDWGA Stroke Play Begins Saturday

EDWGA stroke play begins Saturday morning at Lawrence Park Country Club with the first tee time set for 11:04 a.m.

Coming off her third straight match play championship this past weekend with a win at Lake Shore Country Club, Stephanie Urban, a Lawrence Park Country Club member looks to take home both major titles in three-peat fashion with the two-day event beginning Saturday.