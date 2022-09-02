NOTE: We would like to correct two errors within the Butler-Meadville highlight package. The Bulldog players that should be credited for their efforts are Brady Walker (#10 scoring a rushing touchdown) and Nicholas Williams (#7 with two interceptions–including a 100-yard touchdown return). The Friday Night Lights crew would like to apologize for those errors.

Friday Night Lights (week two):

General McLane 18 – Fort LeBoeuf 7

Fairview 34 – Harbor Creek 15

McDowell 34 – Bennett (NY) 28 (OT)

St. Joseph’s NY 30 – Erie 13

Meadville 21 – Butler 14

Seneca 34 – Conneaut 6

Union City 26 – Kennedy Catholic 20

Maplewood 40 – Iroquois 20

Sharpsville 40 – Titusville 14

Slippery Rock 38 – Mercyhurst Prep 24

Grove City 42 – Northwestern 7

Eisenhower 27 – Cambridge Springs 14

Sharon 42 – Warren 0

Hickory 62 – Franklin 3

Reynolds 47 – Mercer 0

Wilmington 14 – Greenville 7