NOTE: We would like to correct two errors within the Butler-Meadville highlight package. The Bulldog players that should be credited for their efforts are Brady Walker (#10 scoring a rushing touchdown) and Nicholas Williams (#7 with two interceptions–including a 100-yard touchdown return). The Friday Night Lights crew would like to apologize for those errors.
Friday Night Lights (week two):
General McLane 18 – Fort LeBoeuf 7
Fairview 34 – Harbor Creek 15
McDowell 34 – Bennett (NY) 28 (OT)
St. Joseph’s NY 30 – Erie 13
Meadville 21 – Butler 14
Seneca 34 – Conneaut 6
Union City 26 – Kennedy Catholic 20
Maplewood 40 – Iroquois 20
Sharpsville 40 – Titusville 14
Slippery Rock 38 – Mercyhurst Prep 24
Grove City 42 – Northwestern 7
Eisenhower 27 – Cambridge Springs 14
Sharon 42 – Warren 0
Hickory 62 – Franklin 3
Reynolds 47 – Mercer 0
Wilmington 14 – Greenville 7