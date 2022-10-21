HS Football
McDowell 48 Butler Area 24 F
Mercer 22 Cambridge Springs 32 F
Maplewood 22 Cochranton 18 F
Harbor Creek 6 Conneaut (OH) 13 F
Cathedral Prep 44 Erie High 0 F
Slippery Rock 0 Farrell 41 F
Corry 6 Fort LeBoeuf 28 F
Conneaut (PA) 14 Franklin 10 F
Sharon 47 Greenville 6 F
Sharpsville 28 Hickory 21 F
Eisenhower 48 Iroquois 6 F
Fairview 31 North East 30 F
Seneca 34 Northwestern 26 F
Titusville 14 Oil City 30 F
Lakeview 14 Reynolds 42 F
Mercyhurst Prep 44 Union City 0 F
Meadville 76 Warren 7 F
Grove City 35 Wilmington 6 F
