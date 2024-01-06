Friday Night Lights (1-5-24):

Boys high school basketball:

Burger King Classic:

Neumann-Goretti 76 – Cathedral Prep 64

Lincoln Park 70 – Niagara Falls (NY) 56

McDowell 58 – Erie 48

Fort LeBoeuf 52 – Harbor Creek 44

North East 68 – Northwestern 39

Seneca 58 – Mercyhurst Prep 54 (F/OT)

Iroquois 41 – Fairview 36

Meadville 72 – General McLane 52

Girard 85 – Erie First 51

Cambridge Springs 55 – Youngsville 40

Cochranton 62 – Maplewood 37

Saegertown 51 – Union City 20

Men’s hockey:

Mercyhurst 7 – Sacred Heart 2

Women’s hockey:

Yale 2 – Mercyhurst 0

College wrestling:

SIUE 23 – Edinboro 9

High school wrestling:General McLane 39 – St. Mary’s 25