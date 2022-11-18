Friday Night Lights 11-18-22 (part one):

HS Football:

6A subregional:

State College 57 – McDowell 50 (F/3OT)

D-10 3A championship:

Grove City 42 – Slippery Rock 23

NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional women’s volleyball:

Gannon 3 – Elizabeth City State 0

(*Gannon to face University of Charleston Saturday at 7:30 pm in second NCAA semifinal of day)

Men’s basketball:

Edinboro 86 – Tiffin 79

*Erie Otters’ Friday night and Saturday nigth games postponed. Erie’s game vs Saginaw has been postponed to a later date, while the Otters’ game with Ottawa will be made up Monday, November 21st.

Men’s hockey:

Mercyhurst 3 – Holy Cross 1