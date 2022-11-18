Friday Night Lights 11-18-22 (part one):
HS Football:
6A subregional:
State College 57 – McDowell 50 (F/3OT)
D-10 3A championship:
Grove City 42 – Slippery Rock 23
NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional women’s volleyball:
Gannon 3 – Elizabeth City State 0
(*Gannon to face University of Charleston Saturday at 7:30 pm in second NCAA semifinal of day)
Men’s basketball:
Edinboro 86 – Tiffin 79
*Erie Otters’ Friday night and Saturday nigth games postponed. Erie’s game vs Saginaw has been postponed to a later date, while the Otters’ game with Ottawa will be made up Monday, November 21st.
Men’s hockey:
Mercyhurst 3 – Holy Cross 1