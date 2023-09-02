ERIE, PA (WJET)–Week two of the high school football season:
Fort LeBoeuf 38 – General McLane 28
Mercyhurst Prep 49 – Slippery Rock 7
North East 42 – Girard 2
Fairview 23 – Harbor Creek 13
McDowell 52 – Barberton (OH.) 20
Grove City 62 – Northwestern 7
Maplewood 6 – Iroquois 0
Conneaut PA. 32 – Seneca 13
Oil City 44 – Corry 7
Butler 27 – Meadville 26
Cambridge Springs 48 – Eisenhower 0
Hickory 63 – Franklin 14
Lakeview 58 – Saegertown 19
Sharpsville 71 – Titusville 48Sharon 60 – Warren 0
*One score correction: in our lower newsticker for sports scores, we incorrectly entered the score for Iroquois and Maplewood. Maplewood won the game, 6-0, which was accurately reported within the show itself, but not on the lower score ticker.