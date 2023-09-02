ERIE, PA (WJET)–Week two of the high school football season:

Fort LeBoeuf 38 – General McLane 28

Mercyhurst Prep 49 – Slippery Rock 7

North East 42 – Girard 2

Fairview 23 – Harbor Creek 13

McDowell 52 – Barberton (OH.) 20

Grove City 62 – Northwestern 7

Maplewood 6 – Iroquois 0

Conneaut PA. 32 – Seneca 13

Oil City 44 – Corry 7

Butler 27 – Meadville 26

Cambridge Springs 48 – Eisenhower 0

Hickory 63 – Franklin 14

Lakeview 58 – Saegertown 19

Sharpsville 71 – Titusville 48Sharon 60 – Warren 0

The Fort LeBoeuf Bison defeat the General McLane Lancers 38-28.

Highlights on @JET24Sports FNL at 11.@FLBisonFootball @PrideoftheBison pic.twitter.com/2PEoRHlZbv — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) September 2, 2023

*One score correction: in our lower newsticker for sports scores, we incorrectly entered the score for Iroquois and Maplewood. Maplewood won the game, 6-0, which was accurately reported within the show itself, but not on the lower score ticker.