Friday Night Lights part one (9-23-22)
High school football:
Butler 37 – Erie 20
McDowell 48 – Canada Prep 6
St. Francis (NY) 28 – Cathedral Prep 26
Harbor Creek 42 – Girard 6
Fort LeBoeuf 24 – North East 21
General McLane 37 – Corry 20
Northwestern 21 – Oil City 20
Meadville 62 – Conneaut 0
Cambridge Springs 33 – Iroquois 7
Saegertown 35 – Union City 0
Seneca 46 – Titusville 35
Mercer 45 – Cochranton 0
Reynolds 64 – Maplewood 0
Sharpsville 14 – Greenville 12
Grove City 22 – Slippery Rock 21
Sharon 33 – Wilmington 14