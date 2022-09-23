Friday Night Lights part one (9-23-22)

High school football:

Butler 37 – Erie 20

McDowell 48 – Canada Prep 6

St. Francis (NY) 28 – Cathedral Prep 26

Harbor Creek 42 – Girard 6

Fort LeBoeuf 24 – North East 21

General McLane 37 – Corry 20

Northwestern 21 – Oil City 20

Meadville 62 – Conneaut 0

Cambridge Springs 33 – Iroquois 7

Saegertown 35 – Union City 0

Seneca 46 – Titusville 35

Mercer 45 – Cochranton 0

Reynolds 64 – Maplewood 0

Sharpsville 14 – Greenville 12

Grove City 22 – Slippery Rock 21

Sharon 33 – Wilmington 14