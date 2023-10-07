High School Football Week 7:

Lakeview at Cambridge Springs, 28-22 Lakeview

Reynolds at Cochranton, 28-14 Cochranton

Corry at North East, 49-30 North East

Harbor Creek at Fort LeBoeuf, 34-21 Fort LeBoeuf

Lake Catholic (Ohio) at Erie, 41-28 Lake Catholic

Meadville at McDowell, 52-13 McDowell

Wilmington at General McLane, 49-42 Wilmington in double OT

Hollidaysburg at Oil City, 49-0 Hollidayburg

Mercyhurst Prep at Warren, 82-0 Mercyhurst Prep

Northwestern at Conneaut, 27-19 Northwestern

Seneca at Franklin, 42-20 Franklin

Titusville at Maplewood, 55-13 Titusville