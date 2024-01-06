Friday Night Lights (1-5-24):
Boys high school basketball:
Burger King Classic:
Neumann-Goretti 76 – Cathedral Prep 64
Lincoln Park 70 – Niagara Falls (NY) 56
McDowell 58 – Erie 48
Fort LeBoeuf 52 – Harbor Creek 44
North East 68 – Northwestern 39
Seneca 58 – Mercyhurst Prep 54 (F/OT)
Iroquois 41 – Fairview 36
Meadville 72 – General McLane 52
Girard 85 – Erie First 51
Cambridge Springs 55 – Youngsville 40
Cochranton 62 – Maplewood 37
Saegertown 51 – Union City 20
Men’s hockey:
Mercyhurst 7 – Sacred Heart 2
Women’s hockey:
Yale 2 – Mercyhurst 0
College wrestling:
SIUE 23 – Edinboro 9
High school wrestling: General McLane 39 – St. Mary’s 25