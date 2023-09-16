Fans of the Night: Erie High Royals
Play of the Night: Luke Cosetello to Griffin Potts for the game tying touchdown.
Cathedral Prep beats St. Francis in sixth overtime 78-72.
by: Ashley Kaiser
Posted:
Updated:
Fans of the Night: Erie High Royals
Play of the Night: Luke Cosetello to Griffin Potts for the game tying touchdown.
Cathedral Prep beats St. Francis in sixth overtime 78-72.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>