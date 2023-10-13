(WJET)–Local College Football Saturday:

-UMass at Penn State, 3:30 p.m.

-Louisville at Pitt, 6:30 p.m.

-Slippery Rock at Gannon, 12:00 p.m.

-Mercyhurst at Clarion, 12:00 p.m.

-Edinboro at IUP, 2:00 p.m.

The Cleveland Browns will go to war without their starting QB Deshaun Watson for the second straight week.

The Browns ruled out Watson for their upcoming matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday due to his ongoing shoulder injury.

Although Watson was cleared to play last week, he made the executive decision not to play as the bruised rotator cuff on his throwing arm is impacting his mobility.

PJ Walker will step in to fill his shoes.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski says he knows that if Watson was able, he’d be playing.