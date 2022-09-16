Friday Night Lights Part Two (9-16-22):

High school football:

Meadville 69 – Titusville 7

Reynolds 46 – Cambridge Springs 6

Mercer 42 – Saegertown 24

Warren 10 – Conneaut 7

Lakeview 24 – Maplewood 7

Oil City 64 – Franklin 0

Sharpsville 28 – Slippery Rock 14

Farrell 46 – Greenville 7

Grove City 41 – Sharon 25

Wilmington 22 – Hickory 21

Butler 40 – Hollidaysburg 20

MILB:

Richmond 10 – Erie SeaWolves 3

*SeaWolves trail Bowie by one game for the final playoff spot in the Eastern League Southwest Division with just two games left in the regular season