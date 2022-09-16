Friday Night Lights Part Two (9-16-22):
High school football:
Meadville 69 – Titusville 7
Reynolds 46 – Cambridge Springs 6
Mercer 42 – Saegertown 24
Warren 10 – Conneaut 7
Lakeview 24 – Maplewood 7
Oil City 64 – Franklin 0
Sharpsville 28 – Slippery Rock 14
Farrell 46 – Greenville 7
Grove City 41 – Sharon 25
Wilmington 22 – Hickory 21
Butler 40 – Hollidaysburg 20
MILB:
Richmond 10 – Erie SeaWolves 3
*SeaWolves trail Bowie by one game for the final playoff spot in the Eastern League Southwest Division with just two games left in the regular season