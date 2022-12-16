Friday Night Lights part one (12-16-22):

Boys high school basketball scores:

Erie 73 – Allderdice 63

*Erie head coach Tom Koval reached the 200 wins milestone for his head coaching career

Harbor Creek 50 – North East 35

Girard 54 – Cochranton 30

Corry 62 – Maplewood 28

North Clarion 67 – Union City 46

Oil City 62 – Meadville 58

Greenville 66 – Saegertown 48

Mercyhurst Prep 47 – Grove City 46

*Mercyhurst Prep head coach Sean Bear reaches 186 wins making him the all-time wins leader for Mercyhurst Prep boys basketball

Titusville 69 – Eisenhower 65

Sharon 67 – Conneaut 29