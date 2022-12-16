Friday Night Lights part one (12-16-22):
Boys high school basketball scores:
Erie 73 – Allderdice 63
*Erie head coach Tom Koval reached the 200 wins milestone for his head coaching career
Harbor Creek 50 – North East 35
Girard 54 – Cochranton 30
Corry 62 – Maplewood 28
North Clarion 67 – Union City 46
Oil City 62 – Meadville 58
Greenville 66 – Saegertown 48
Mercyhurst Prep 47 – Grove City 46
*Mercyhurst Prep head coach Sean Bear reaches 186 wins making him the all-time wins leader for Mercyhurst Prep boys basketball
Titusville 69 – Eisenhower 65
Sharon 67 – Conneaut 29