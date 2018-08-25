Friday Night Lights

Maplewood Rolls and More from FNL 2 (8-24-18)

Posted: Aug 25, 2018

Updated: Aug 25, 2018 12:22 AM EDT

Maplewood Rolls and More from FNL 2 (8-24-18)

ERIE, Pa - Week 1 of 2018 High School Football
Pittsburgh Central Catholic    24     Cathedral Prep    21 
Seneca Valley    30     McDowell    6 
Harbor Creek    55     Iroquois    6 
Meadville    18     Mercyhurst Prep     33
General McLane    14     Slippery Rock    27 
Grove City    48     Fort LeBoeuf    7 
North East    21     Franklin    34 
Girard    10     Cambridge Springs    6 
Warren    31     Fairview    7 
Seneca    14     Corry    39 
Northwestern    19    Greenville    12 
Conneaut Area    27     Oil City    46 
Saegertown    6     Titusville    35 
Union City    28     Reynolds    44 


Week 1 of 2018 High School Football
Lakeview    7     Maplewood    56 
West Middlesex    27     Eisenhower     2
LaBrae    41     Conneaut, OH    0 
Hickory    6     Sharpsville    17 
Sharon    12     Wilmington    42 
DuBois    3     Clearfield    28 
University Prep    16     Farrell     40
 

