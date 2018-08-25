Maplewood Rolls and More from FNL 2 (8-24-18)
ERIE, Pa - Week 1 of 2018 High School Football
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 24 Cathedral Prep 21
Seneca Valley 30 McDowell 6
Harbor Creek 55 Iroquois 6
Meadville 18 Mercyhurst Prep 33
General McLane 14 Slippery Rock 27
Grove City 48 Fort LeBoeuf 7
North East 21 Franklin 34
Girard 10 Cambridge Springs 6
Warren 31 Fairview 7
Seneca 14 Corry 39
Northwestern 19 Greenville 12
Conneaut Area 27 Oil City 46
Saegertown 6 Titusville 35
Union City 28 Reynolds 44
Lakeview 7 Maplewood 56
West Middlesex 27 Eisenhower 2
LaBrae 41 Conneaut, OH 0
Hickory 6 Sharpsville 17
Sharon 12 Wilmington 42
DuBois 3 Clearfield 28
University Prep 16 Farrell 40
