Friday Night Lights

Prep's Winning Streak Snapped; Harbor Creek Wins Battle of the Bridge

By:

Posted: Aug 25, 2018 12:19 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2018 12:20 AM EDT

Prep's Winning Streak Snapped; Harbor Creek Wins Battle of the Bridge

ERIE, Pa -  

Week 1 of 2018 High School Football
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 24  Cathedral Prep 21 
Seneca Valley 30  McDowell
Harbor Creek 55  Iroquois
Meadville 18  Mercyhurst Prep  33
General McLane 14  Slippery Rock 27 
Grove City 48  Fort LeBoeuf
North East 21  Franklin 34 
Girard 10  Cambridge Springs
Warren 31  Fairview
Seneca 14  Corry 39 
Northwestern 19 Greenville 12 
Conneaut Area 27  Oil City 46 
Saegertown Titusville 35 
Union City 28  Reynolds 44 
       
       
Week 1 of 2018 High School Football
Lakeview Maplewood 56 
West Middlesex 27  Eisenhower  2
LaBrae 41  Conneaut, OH
Hickory Sharpsville 17 
Sharon 12  Wilmington 42 
DuBois Clearfield 28 
University Prep 16  Farrell  40

 

Tomorrow, it's Erie High making its season debut against McKeesport.  That's a 2pm start from Woodland Hills, the same place Prep played tonight.  And, it's Cochranton on the home turf against Mercer at 7pm...

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected