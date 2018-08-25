Prep's Winning Streak Snapped; Harbor Creek Wins Battle of the Bridge
ERIE, Pa -
|Week 1 of 2018 High School Football
|Pittsburgh Central Catholic
|24
|Cathedral Prep
|21
|Seneca Valley
|30
|McDowell
|6
|Harbor Creek
|55
|Iroquois
|6
|Meadville
|18
|Mercyhurst Prep
|33
|General McLane
|14
|Slippery Rock
|27
|Grove City
|48
|Fort LeBoeuf
|7
|North East
|21
|Franklin
|34
|Girard
|10
|Cambridge Springs
|6
|Warren
|31
|Fairview
|7
|Seneca
|14
|Corry
|39
|Northwestern
|19
|Greenville
|12
|Conneaut Area
|27
|Oil City
|46
|Saegertown
|6
|Titusville
|35
|Union City
|28
|Reynolds
|44
|Lakeview
|7
|Maplewood
|56
|West Middlesex
|27
|Eisenhower
|2
|LaBrae
|41
|Conneaut, OH
|0
|Hickory
|6
|Sharpsville
|17
|Sharon
|12
|Wilmington
|42
|DuBois
|3
|Clearfield
|28
|University Prep
|16
|Farrell
|40
Tomorrow, it's Erie High making its season debut against McKeesport. That's a 2pm start from Woodland Hills, the same place Prep played tonight. And, it's Cochranton on the home turf against Mercer at 7pm...
