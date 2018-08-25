Prep's Winning Streak Snapped; Harbor Creek Wins Battle of the Bridge Video

ERIE, Pa -

Week 1 of 2018 High School Football Pittsburgh Central Catholic 24 Cathedral Prep 21 Seneca Valley 30 McDowell 6 Harbor Creek 55 Iroquois 6 Meadville 18 Mercyhurst Prep 33 General McLane 14 Slippery Rock 27 Grove City 48 Fort LeBoeuf 7 North East 21 Franklin 34 Girard 10 Cambridge Springs 6 Warren 31 Fairview 7 Seneca 14 Corry 39 Northwestern 19 Greenville 12 Conneaut Area 27 Oil City 46 Saegertown 6 Titusville 35 Union City 28 Reynolds 44 Week 1 of 2018 High School Football Lakeview 7 Maplewood 56 West Middlesex 27 Eisenhower 2 LaBrae 41 Conneaut, OH 0 Hickory 6 Sharpsville 17 Sharon 12 Wilmington 42 DuBois 3 Clearfield 28 University Prep 16 Farrell 40

Tomorrow, it's Erie High making its season debut against McKeesport. That's a 2pm start from Woodland Hills, the same place Prep played tonight. And, it's Cochranton on the home turf against Mercer at 7pm...