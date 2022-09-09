Friday Night Lights (9-9-22):

High school football:

Cathedral Prep 58 – West Toronto Prep 6

North Allegheny 29 – McDowell 18

Meadville 48 – Fairview 0

Fort LeBoeuf 42 – Titusville 20

Warren 50 – Girard 28

Oil City 52 – North East 20

Harbor Creek 40 – Conneaut 0

Eisenhower 35 – Union City 0

Cambridge Springs 34 – Maplewood 7

Cochranton 22 – Saegertown 20 (F/OT)

General McLane 46 – Franklin 0

Conneaut Ohio 44 – Corry 12

Lakeview 51 – Kennedy Catholic 8

Slippery Rock 24 – Greenville 7

Farrell 46 – Grove City 15

Sharon 28 – Hickory 14

Wilmington 50 – Mercer 8

Sharpsville 41 – Reynolds 27

Butler 35 – Brashear 22