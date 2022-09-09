Friday Night Lights (9-9-22):
High school football:
Cathedral Prep 58 – West Toronto Prep 6
North Allegheny 29 – McDowell 18
Meadville 48 – Fairview 0
Fort LeBoeuf 42 – Titusville 20
Warren 50 – Girard 28
Oil City 52 – North East 20
Harbor Creek 40 – Conneaut 0
Eisenhower 35 – Union City 0
Cambridge Springs 34 – Maplewood 7
Cochranton 22 – Saegertown 20 (F/OT)
General McLane 46 – Franklin 0
Conneaut Ohio 44 – Corry 12
Lakeview 51 – Kennedy Catholic 8
Slippery Rock 24 – Greenville 7
Farrell 46 – Grove City 15
Sharon 28 – Hickory 14
Wilmington 50 – Mercer 8
Sharpsville 41 – Reynolds 27
Butler 35 – Brashear 22