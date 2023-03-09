CHICAGO (WTAJ) — Penn State men’s basketball beat Illinois 79-76 in the second round of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday.
The tenth-seeded Nittany Lions beat the seventh-seeded Illini for the third time this season.
Seventeen of Andrew Funk’s 20 points came in the second half. Seth Lundy had 17 points and ten rebounds for the Nittany Lions, while Cam Wynter added 18 and Jalen Pickett 12.
Illinois lead 31-30 at the half, but Penn State lead by as many as 12 in the second half.
The Nittany Lions will play Northwestern in the quarterfinals. Tipoff is Friday at approximately 6:30.