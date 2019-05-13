Gannon and Mercyhurst Baseball Qualify for NCAA Atlantic Regional

The Gannon and Mercyhurst baseball teams are heading to the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional. It’s the first time in school history the Golden Knights have qualified for the NCAA baseball tournament.

Gannon is the #3 seed and will play #6 seed Charleston, WV Thursday at host West Chester.

Mercyhurst is the #5 seed and will play #4 Bloomsburg Thursday at host Millersville.

This is the sixth consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament for the Lakers, who played in the College World Series last Spring.