Greenawalt Returns Home; Suits Up for Gannon
ERIE, Pa - 2014 Cathedral Prep graduate Alex Greenawalt is back home as a member of the Gannon football team. Greenawalt played more than three seasons as a wide receiver at Division I Colgate before suffering a fracture in his back.
The NCAA granted him a medical red-shirt and now he's playing for the Golden Knights while earning his Master's Degree in business.
