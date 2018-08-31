Sports

Greenawalt Returns Home; Suits Up for Gannon

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 12:55 AM EDT

ERIE, Pa - 2014 Cathedral Prep graduate Alex Greenawalt is back home as a member of the Gannon football team. Greenawalt played more than three seasons as a wide receiver at Division I Colgate before suffering a fracture in his back.

The NCAA granted him a medical red-shirt and now he's playing for the Golden Knights while earning his Master's Degree in business. 

