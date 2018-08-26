Sports

Harbor Creek's Ali Benim Verbally Commits to Gannon Women's Basketball

Lady Huskies' junior guard led Harbor Creek averaging 20 points per game

Harbor Creek's Ali Benim Verbally Commits to Gannon Women's Basketball

Harbor Creek rising senior guard Ali Benim has verbally committed to play women's basketball locally at Gannon University.

Benim led the Lady Huskies as a junior this past winter with 20 points per game.

She helped Harbor Creek reach the District 10 class 5A finals.

