Harbor Creek's Ali Benim Verbally Commits to Gannon Women's Basketball
Lady Huskies' junior guard led Harbor Creek averaging 20 points per game
Harbor Creek rising senior guard Ali Benim has verbally committed to play women's basketball locally at Gannon University.
Benim led the Lady Huskies as a junior this past winter with 20 points per game.
She helped Harbor Creek reach the District 10 class 5A finals.
More Stories
-
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) - A day after a delivering the historic first…
-
NEW YORK (AP) - The Washington Nationals tried everything: two…
-
DENVER (AP) - Late in the game, the Colorado Rockies quickly turned a…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-