Head of PA Football Coaches Association weighs in on Governor’s announcement recommending no high school sports until January 1

Video Courtesy: WHTM

At the end of Thursday’s press conference, Governor Tom Wolf recommended no high school sports be played until January 1st.

Current guidance from the PIAA is that schools can start fall sports on time on August 17th, if approved by the individual school districts.

In the above video, the Head of the PA Football Coaches Association talks about what this announcement from Governor means, next steps for PIAA (including that the PIAA was given no notice of this announcement) and the possibility of playing football in the spring.