10 Local Athletes Sign to Play at the Next Level for Cathedral Prep and Villa Maria Virtual Signing Day

Cathedral Prep and Villa Maria held their 2020 spring virtual signing day on Thursday, May 7th with 10 student athletes making their college choices:

Cathedral Prep

Devan Bailey—Cross Country & Track—University of Texas at Dallas: one of the top runners for the Ramblers both in cross country and track, he will compete in both sports at this Division III school.

Jacob Clark—Swimming—John Carroll University: was part of the District champion team in the 200 and 400 Free relays this past year. He is 10th all-time in school history in the 200 IM and is also part of the 200 Free Relay that holds the pool record.

Gavin Ferry—Swimming—Mount St. Mary’s University: a 10-time District medalist and 3-time D-10 champion. Won a state championship as a junior as part of the 200 Free Relay, one of two PIAA medals he earned.

Makiah Jenkins—Football—Thiel College: lettered two years in football. Was a starter in the secondary this past season, helping the Ramblers finish with a ranking of second in the state.

Collin Johnson—Football—Duquesne University: earning four varsity in football, he won three state championship rings. A two-year starter at quarterback where he threw 26 touchdown passes, he projects as a punter at the next level.

Marques McClorin—Wrestling—Gannon University: was a 3-time District 10 champion, winning the 152-lb weight class this past season. He also placed 6th in the state, helping the Ramblers to a 4th place finish as a team.

Ethan Neff—Swimming—University of Pittsburgh: won all four of his events at the District 10 meet, setting a new district in the 200 Medley Relay. Was District champion in the 100 backstroke for 4 years and state champion in that event in 2019.

Michael Rahner—Water Polo—Fordham University: led the Ramblers in goals, assists & steals this year. He is the school’s all-time leader in steals with 300. His 246 career goals are 4th while his 135 assists are 3rd. He was named 1st Team All-State his last two seasons.

Villa Maria

Gabriella Parker—Track & Field—Robert Morris University: a sprinter who projects to continue in that role at the D-I level, she won District 10 championships in the 100 Meter dash and the 100 Hurdles as both a sophomore and a junior.

Madeline Slater—Water Polo—Gannon University: was a captain this past year and a four-year varsity player. Helped the Victors place 6th in the state as a sophomore, 5th as a junior and to the small school championship at the end of this past season.

