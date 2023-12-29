The 2023 Erie County League Classic took place on Thursday.
Union City played Fairview and the Tigers got the win 49-27.
Seneca beat General McLane with a final score of 43-39.
The girls’ basketball tournament continues on Friday.
by: Ashley Kaiser
