ERIE, PA (WJET)– The 40th annual Burger King Classic took place at Hagerty Family Event Center this weekend.

The Cathedral Prep Ramblers and Niagara Falls Wolverines played in the consolation game on Saturday.

Niagara Falls got the win over Prep 76-60.

The BK championship game was between Neumann Goretti Saints and Lincoln Park Leopards.

The Saints pulled off the win with a final score of 80-67.