ERIE, PA (WJET)–Harbor Creek Huskies faced the Cathedral Prep Ramblers on Monday.

It’s a scoreless game until the second half.

Callie Cacchione assist Brooklyn DiRaimo with the only goal of the night.

The Ramblers win it 1-0.

“I preached to the girls at halftime that we just need to continue working hard and if you give one hundred percent effort, good things will come your way. We got a lucky bounce and Brooklyn finished it…she’s a kid that works extremely hard. She does everything that we ask her to do. She gives one hundred percent effort and is a good teammate.”

“We’ve been practicing on like our shape and formation and how to get like the through balls and work around like our defense to get it up to our like forwards and score…

I just kind of went for the ball and it went my way and went in but…I think it was all a team effort and everyone works their positions good, and it was all a team effort for us to win.”

Brooklyn DiRaimo, Freshman forward | Cathedral Prep