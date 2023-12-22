(WJET)–The Fairview Tigers hosted the Cathedral Prep Ramblers on Thursday.
The Tigers were led by head coach Aaron Garrity and the Ramblers by Douglas Chuzie.
The Cathedral Prep Ramblers took down Fairview with a final score of 44-30.
by: Ashley Kaiser
