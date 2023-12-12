ERIE, PA (WJET)– The Cathedral Prep girls basketball team held their home opener on Monday night against the Mount Lebanon Blue Devils.
The Lady Ramblers secured the win 70-50.
Addie Biel lead Prep with 30 points.
by: Ashley Kaiser
Posted:
Updated:
by: Ashley Kaiser
Posted:
Updated:
ERIE, PA (WJET)– The Cathedral Prep girls basketball team held their home opener on Monday night against the Mount Lebanon Blue Devils.
The Lady Ramblers secured the win 70-50.
Addie Biel lead Prep with 30 points.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>