Fairview Football Forfeits Friday’s Game vs Mercyhurst Prep Due to Mounting Injuries

The Fairview high school football program has announced it will forfeit this Friday night’s game vs Mercyhurst Prep due to mounting injuries and low numbers on the team.

Fairview High School principal Matt Lane offered a statement regarding the situation:

“After conversations with our athletic trainer and coaching staff, we have come to the difficult conclusion to forfeit this Friday’s home football game with Mercyhurst Prep. A substantial portion of our roster is not medically cleared to participate or has injuries limiting their participation. This has left us without a varsity roster to play in a varsity contest. Our foremost concern is the current and long-term safety and well-being of our student-athletes. We could not ask more of the players who bravely continued to practice and play each week; our coaching staff has maintained a positive environment in the face of continued and escalating adversity. Even though this is disappointing and nothing that any of us would have ever wanted to explore, it is in the best interest of our student-athletes. We apologize to all the fans, cheerleaders, the marching band, and everyone who supports the team each and every Friday night. Finally, we apologize to Mercyhurst Prep for the inconvenience and look forward to competing again. The team is still committed to each other and the idea of completing the season–this is a decision that we will revisit early next week based on the health of our student-athletes.”

The next game on Fairview’s schedule is slated for Friday, October 4th at Corry.