Fort LeBoeuf, Penn State Multi-Sport Athlete, Former NFL Player Brian Milne Set to Join Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 2020 Class

Fort LeBoeuf high school graduate Brian Milne, inducted into the Metro Erie Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 2004, has become the 15th member of the chapter to be inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.

The induction is tentatively scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 14th in Pittsburgh as Milne and 11 others will be inducted.

Milne amassed 4,650 career rushing yards in three seasons at Fort LeBoeuf high school before battling with Hodgkin’s disease during his senior season.

Milne was a multi-sport athlete in football and track and field at Penn State helping the Nittany Lions go 12-0 with a second place finish and Rose Bowl victory over Oregon in 1995.

Going onto the NFL, Milne was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 1996 playing for the Seahawks, Saints and Bengals during his five year career.

*photo courtesy of Erie Sports Hall of Fame