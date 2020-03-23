General McLane Grad Blidi Wreh-Wilson Returns to Falcons on One-Year Deal

General McLane graduate Blidi Wreh-Wilson has agreed to a new one-year deal to return to the Atlanta Falcons according to Will McFadden of atlantafalcons.com

Spending the last four seasons with Atlanta after being drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft, Wreh-Wilson has appeared in 60 career games with 17 starts including three with the Falcons.

The 30-year-old defensive back was a key member of the Lancers’ 2006 PIAA state football championship win as well as the 2006-2007 PIAA state basketball championship win.