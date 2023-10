(WJET)—The Harbor Creeks Huskies boys soccer team host the General McLane Lancers on Wednesday.

In the 2nd half the Huskies had a 1-0 lead.

The Lancers tied the game up with a goal from Gio Masone.

Shortly after, Gus Brasington booted one in the net and the Lancers got the win 2-1 over the Huskies.