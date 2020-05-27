General McLane Recognizes 13 Student Athletes In Modified College Signing Celebrations























2020 spring signing day celebrations for General McLane student athletes.

The General McLane high school athletic department was originally set to host an in-person spring college signing ceremony for its 13 student athletes on Wednesday, May 27th, 2020.

Instead, over the past week the athletic staff decided to pack up and take the signing ceremonies to each athlete at their individual homes, while practicing social distancing in the process.

The 13 student athletes signing to play college sports from General McLane high school include:

Devyn Bayle – XC/Track & Field – Seton Hill University

Alyvia Carmosino – Cheerleading – Penn State Behrend

Katelyn Crum – XC/Track & Field – Penn State Behrend

Ben Howe-Jones – Football – University of Albany

Nate Jones – Football – Clarion University

Billy Jukes – Football – Edinboro University

Rachel Kaulis – Basketball – Thiel College

Ali Lamoreaux – Track & Field – Slippery Rock University

Ben Lipinski – Football – Clarion University

Amy Patterson – Soccer – Penn State Behrend

Christine Patterson – Soccer – Penn State Behrend

Macie Peyton – Water Polo – Penn State Behrend

Grace Williams – Volleyball – Thiel College