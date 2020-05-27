General McLane Recognizes 13 Student Athletes In Modified College Signing Celebrations

The General McLane high school athletic department was originally set to host an in-person spring college signing ceremony for its 13 student athletes on Wednesday, May 27th, 2020.
Instead, over the past week the athletic staff decided to pack up and take the signing ceremonies to each athlete at their individual homes, while practicing social distancing in the process.
The 13 student athletes signing to play college sports from General McLane high school include:
Devyn Bayle – XC/Track & Field – Seton Hill University
Alyvia Carmosino – Cheerleading – Penn State Behrend
Katelyn Crum – XC/Track & Field – Penn State Behrend
Ben Howe-Jones – Football – University of Albany
Nate Jones – Football – Clarion University
Billy Jukes – Football – Edinboro University
Rachel Kaulis – Basketball – Thiel College
Ali Lamoreaux – Track & Field – Slippery Rock University
Ben Lipinski – Football – Clarion University
Amy Patterson – Soccer – Penn State Behrend
Christine Patterson – Soccer – Penn State Behrend
Macie Peyton – Water Polo – Penn State Behrend
Grace Williams – Volleyball – Thiel College