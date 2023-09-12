ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)–The Mercyhurst Prep Lakers boys soccer team played the Habor Creek Huskies on Monday.
At halftime the game was tied 1-1.
The game pushed into double overtime and Habor Creek won 2-1.
