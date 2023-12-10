ERIE, PA (WJET)–The Harbor Creek Huskies hosted the Wooster Oilers at Flo Fabrizio Ice Center on Sunday.
Jacob Rios got Harbor Creek on the board in the first period.
Gio Main secured another goal for the Huskies in the third.
The Oilers were quick off the faceoff.
Thomas Foster got Wooster on the board and made the score 2-1.
Harbor Creek kept their lead and defeated Wooster with a final score of 2-1.
The Huskies advance their record to 11-1-1.
“We played really good defense. Our boys protected the middle really well. We did miss a lot of offensive opportunities…Looking to get the puck to the net before we have net front presence offensively but defensively, we controlled the middle and held them back.”Scott Dudkiewicz, Harbor Creek head coach
“I would just say protecting the middle. That’s what coach has stressed to us all year is protecting the middle of the ice and we didn’t do that last year. This year that’s the reason why we are 11-1-1 is because we protect the middle of the ice in the defensive zone and that’s how were able to play offense. To be able to play offense you have to play defense… Like that first play of the game I got hit in the boards and had to come off the ice for a little bit. They were just on us the whole game. They played a very physical game which is hard to play against that because there is so much pressure all of the time.”Lucas Kerchanski, Senior Harbor Creek captain