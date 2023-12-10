ERIE, PA (WJET)–The Harbor Creek Huskies hosted the Wooster Oilers at Flo Fabrizio Ice Center on Sunday.

Jacob Rios got Harbor Creek on the board in the first period.

Gio Main secured another goal for the Huskies in the third.

The Oilers were quick off the faceoff.

Thomas Foster got Wooster on the board and made the score 2-1.

Harbor Creek kept their lead and defeated Wooster with a final score of 2-1.

The Huskies advance their record to 11-1-1.

“We played really good defense. Our boys protected the middle really well. We did miss a lot of offensive opportunities…Looking to get the puck to the net before we have net front presence offensively but defensively, we controlled the middle and held them back.” Scott Dudkiewicz, Harbor Creek head coach