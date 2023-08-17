CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, PA (WJET)–Our high school football previews continue as teams prepare for the upcoming season.

It’s hard to believe it’s just a little over a week before the players step out on the field for Friday night lights.

The Cambridge Spring Blue Devils began two-a-days practices this week.

After graduating several stellar players after their 8-4 2022 season, underclassmen are stepping up to fill the gap.

Head coach Nate Liberty says you practice how you play and that’s why he conducts evening practices to better prepare his players for game time.

We’re starting to gel. We’re starting to come together. The best part about now is seeing those other kids that you didn’t think could play that position, molding in and pushing the older kids right now so that’s fun to coach… and this year we have some sophomores starting in those skilled positions and they’ve been here all summer. They’ve worked their butts off this summer and I’m excited to see what they do. Nate Liberty, Head Football Coach | Cambridge Springs

Junior Morgan Applebee says the reason they stand out against their opponents is because of their love for the game and incredible team chemistry.

“I think you got a group of kids that love to be around each other. You know we all come in and we compete every single day. Whether that’s offense or defense we just try to get it done in whatever way we can.” Morgan Applebee, Junior Quarterback | Cambridge Springs

After falling short last season in the District 10 Class 1A semifinals against Eisenhower.

It’s senior defensive back, Preston Gorton’s goal to end his high school career on a high note.

“Yes, I’m expecting very big things this year. I expect us to come out strong our first game and finish out and hopefully win that D10 this year…this year I feel like we have that push and momentum and like we have that mentality this year to enter games and win them this year.” Preston Gorton, Senior Defensive Back | Cambridge Springs

Cambridge Spring’s first game is August 26th, against Kennedy Catholic at 7 p.m.