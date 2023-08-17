LINESVILLE, PA (WJET)–The Conneaut Area Eagles might seem like the underdogs in District 10 but they are determined to make their mark.

The Eagles went 1 and 8 in 20-22 and have not won a home game since 20-20 but their spirits are high going into this season.

It’s time for high school football previews!🏈

Stop number ☝🏻 of the day is Conneaut Area. @JET24Sports pic.twitter.com/BAYPxwea8Y — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) August 14, 2023

The team has grown since head coach Josh Blood took the reins.

“We’ve talked a lot about just being a team that finishes. We had a terrible record last year, one and eight and this year we are looking to be in more games and be able to be a team that when it comes down to it in the fourth quarter, we’re able to get across the goal line… Even after a tough season like that if you have kids that want to keep going it’s a positive. So, we’ve got a bunch of kids who love to play football and we’ve increased numbers and I think we’ve increased the attitude as well.” Josh Blood, Head Football Coach | Conneaut Area

“I think we have a really nice core group, especially of juniors right now that have been getting a lot of varsity experience these past couple of years. I think they’re going to be a really big asset this year.” Ben Easler, Captain Quarterback | Conneaut Area

“You know it’s very critical to do your job one hundred percent and the best you can and this is where you learn to do it. You figure out the flaws now and fix them before your first game.” Max Getz, Captain Safety | Conneaut Area

Conneaut Area’s first game is on August 25th against Fort LeBoeuf at 7 p.m.